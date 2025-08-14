TTF NATGAS TECHS: (U5) Within Range of Bear Trigger

Aug-13 13:46

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* RES 4: 41.19 - Low Jun 23 and a gap high on the daily chart * RES 3: 37.83 - High Jun 23 and a gap...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

BONDS: German 30-Year Yields Near '23 High Before Market Stabilises

Jul-14 13:36

German 30-Year yields get within 0.5bp of their ’23 high at 3.263%, helping keep the focus on higher global long end yields and steeper curves.

  • Little fresh to note on the news flow front, with fiscal dynamics presenting focal points across many of the core global DM curves.
  • German curve twist steepens on the day, with bonds outperforming swaps.
  • S&P 500 e-minis then close their overnight gap lower through the NY cash open, with bonds firming at the margin in sync (TY & Bund futures off lows).

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (U5) Bulls Remain In The Driver’s Seat

Jul-14 13:35
  • RES 4: 6402.44 1.382 proj of the May 23 - Jun 11 - 23 price swing
  • RES 3: 6381.00 1.764 proj of the Apr 7 - 10 - 21 price swing 
  • RES 2: 6356.12 1.236 proj of the May 23 - Jun 11 - 23 price swing
  • RES 1: 6335.50 High Jul 10    
  • PRICE: 6284.00 @ 14:21 BST Jul 14  
  • SUP 1: 6246.25 Low Jul 7  
  • SUP 2: 6201.21/6054.38 20- and 50-day EMA values   
  • SUP 3: 5811.50 Low May 23 
  • SUP 4: 5645.75 Low May 7 

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis remains bullish and short-term weakness is considered corrective. Recent activity has resulted in a break of resistance at 6128.75, the Jun 11 high. The breach confirmed a resumption of the uptrend that started Apr 7. This was followed by a break of key resistance and a bull trigger at 6277.50, the Feb 21 high. Sights are on 6356.12, a Fibonacci projection. Key support is at the 50-day EMA, at 6054.38.

SOFR OPTIONS: BLOCK: Dec'25 SOFR Put Condor Buy

Jul-14 13:26
  • +5,000 SFRZ5 95.75/95.87/96.25/96.37 put condors, 6.0 net ref 96.145 at 0915:16ET

Related bullets

article type logo

German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

article type logo

Trump Has 'Plenty Of Tools' To End Ukraine War - White House

article type logo

*LEAVITT: TRUMP WANTS TO EXHAUST ALL OPTIONS ON UKRAINE

Related by topic

TTF ICE
Gasoil
Marine Oil
Oil Positioning
OPEC
Freight
Jet Fuel
Gasoline
Fuel Oil
Diesel
Oil Options
Energy Data
US Natgas
Asia LNG
Gas Positioning

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Should Hold, Focus On Inflation - Emmons

Aug-14 12:13
article type logo

MNI: US Pushes EU For More Concessions Despite Deal- Officials

Aug-14 11:00
article type logo

INVITE: Livestream MNI Connect ECB's Luis de Guindos On Sep 18

Aug-14 10:00

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo