COPPER TECHS: (U5) Slowly Recovering

Aug-13 13:38

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* RES 4: $613.49 - 1.764 proj of the Apr 7 - 23 - May 9 price swing * RES 3: $595.85/600.00 - High J...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

BONDS: German 30-Year Yields Near '23 High Before Market Stabilises

Jul-14 13:36

German 30-Year yields get within 0.5bp of their ’23 high at 3.263%, helping keep the focus on higher global long end yields and steeper curves.

  • Little fresh to note on the news flow front, with fiscal dynamics presenting focal points across many of the core global DM curves.
  • German curve twist steepens on the day, with bonds outperforming swaps.
  • S&P 500 e-minis then close their overnight gap lower through the NY cash open, with bonds firming at the margin in sync (TY & Bund futures off lows).

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (U5) Bulls Remain In The Driver’s Seat

Jul-14 13:35
  • RES 4: 6402.44 1.382 proj of the May 23 - Jun 11 - 23 price swing
  • RES 3: 6381.00 1.764 proj of the Apr 7 - 10 - 21 price swing 
  • RES 2: 6356.12 1.236 proj of the May 23 - Jun 11 - 23 price swing
  • RES 1: 6335.50 High Jul 10    
  • PRICE: 6284.00 @ 14:21 BST Jul 14  
  • SUP 1: 6246.25 Low Jul 7  
  • SUP 2: 6201.21/6054.38 20- and 50-day EMA values   
  • SUP 3: 5811.50 Low May 23 
  • SUP 4: 5645.75 Low May 7 

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis remains bullish and short-term weakness is considered corrective. Recent activity has resulted in a break of resistance at 6128.75, the Jun 11 high. The breach confirmed a resumption of the uptrend that started Apr 7. This was followed by a break of key resistance and a bull trigger at 6277.50, the Feb 21 high. Sights are on 6356.12, a Fibonacci projection. Key support is at the 50-day EMA, at 6054.38.

SOFR OPTIONS: BLOCK: Dec'25 SOFR Put Condor Buy

Jul-14 13:26
  • +5,000 SFRZ5 95.75/95.87/96.25/96.37 put condors, 6.0 net ref 96.145 at 0915:16ET

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Should Hold, Focus On Inflation - Emmons

Aug-14 12:13
article type logo

MNI: US Pushes EU For More Concessions Despite Deal- Officials

Aug-14 11:00
article type logo

INVITE: Livestream MNI Connect ECB's Luis de Guindos On Sep 18

Aug-14 10:00

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo