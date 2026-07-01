US TSYS: Tsy Yields Gaining Ahead Headline Employ Data, Expected to Slow in June

* Treasuries are finishing moderately weaker Wednesday - near the middle of the session range, gen...
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A bull cycle in USDCAD remains intact and last week’s gains have strengthened the bullish condition. Attention is on 1.3869, 76.4% of the Mar 31 - May 1 bear leg. It has been pierced, a clear break of this hurdle would strengthen the current bullish theme and signal scope for a climb towards 1.3967, the Mar 31 high and a key medium-term resistance. Initial firm support to watch lies at 1.3737, the 50-day EMA.
AUDUSD is in consolidation mode. The recent pullback is still considered corrective. MA studies are in a bull-mode position and this set-up continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. Note that support at the 50-day EMA, currently at 0.7124, has been pierced. A clear break of this average would signal scope for a deeper retracement and expose 0.7056, a Fibonacci retracement. The bull trigger is unchanged at 0.7278, the May 6 high.