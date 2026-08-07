US: Trump Posts on Tennessee Elections

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"*NOVAK SAYS RUSSIA BANS DIESEL EXPORTS" - bbg
Russia diesel exports ban helps extend lows for European rates, with SFRH7 and M7 now more than 20 ticks lower on the day. Some context from our commodities team:
DIESEL BAN - Diesel cracks leap on the latest Novak headlines that’s Russia has put a diesel ban into effect.
• The market has lingered on the possibility of this for the last month or so but comments were often walked back by Novak though it appeared likely given reports of severe tightness across Russia.
• Even before the ban, Russia’s diesel and gasoil exports were dropping significantly.
• Gasoil JUL 26 up 13.6% at 1105.25$/mt
Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency has published a response to US President Donald Trump’s remarks at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, this morning, signalling that he believes the US-Iran memorandum of understanding is “over”. It should be noted that the statement is from the hawkish wing of the Iranian military, it is not an official statement from the Iranian government.