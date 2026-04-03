LOOK AHEAD: Thursday Data Calendar: Wkly Claims, KC Fed Mfg, 7Y Note, Fed Speak

FOREX: Weakness for Equities Weighs on AUD, Analysts Remain Bullish on CHF (2/2)
Feb-23 17:41
EURUSD was initially one of the stronger major pairs on Monday, likely as a function of the Euro’s high weighting in the DXY, registering a solid bounce from last week’s lows to print an overnight high of 1.1835 before stabilising around 1.1800. Short-term technical parameters are located at 1.1742 and 1.1929.
Notably, the softer risk sentiment initially had little impact on the likes of AUD and NZD, however, the pressure on major indices after the US cash close has then provided some pressure on higher beta FX. The 20-day EMA held as great support for AUDUSD on Friday, and the average now intersects at 0.7009, roughly 50 pips from current spot levels. As a reminder, recent cycle highs at 0.7147 came within 11 pips of the 2023 peak at 0.7158 and the markets will await January CPI data on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, the Swiss Franc continues to trade resiliently, with EURCHF remaining within 35 pips of the recent 0.9095 cycle lows. A key bellwether of the SNB's view on recent FX price action will be President Schlegel's scheduled remarks tomorrow on the "Economic situation and monetary policy of the SNB". Most recent analyst views continue to take a favourable view of the Swiss Franc going forward.
US ADP Weekly Employment Change, Consumer Confidence and Richmond Manufacturing Index data are all due Tuesday, while a plethora of Fed speakers are also scheduled.
FOREX: Dollar Ending Session on Weaker Footing (1/2)
Feb-23 17:40
The USD index remains softer to start the week as the latest round of US tariff uncertainty filters through to global markets. The newly announced global blanket tariff of 15% may only serve as a placeholder before more specific tariffs are put back in place. President Trump has warned that any country that wants to “play games” with what he deems the “ridiculous” supreme court decision, will be met with a much higher tariff rate.
Treasury Secretary Bessent also said “We’ve been in touch with our foreign trading partners, and all of them want to keep the trade deals that have been set”.
Despite the USD staging a steady recovery through much of the European session, the pessimism surrounding the greenback returned through US trade, with the timing of the turnaround matching closely with Trump’s first Monday outburst against the Supreme Court. The DXY sits 0.2% in the red as we approach the APAC crossover.
Precious metal strength remains the cleanest expression of the latest tariff uncertainty, with spot gold recently extending the Monday rally to over 2%, extending above $5,200.
The Japanese yen returns to being the best performer in G10, with USDJPY slipping back to 154.30 from 155.07 session highs. The holding of support in the low 152’s has managed to keep a bullish trend condition in place for now, with 156.29 (Feb 10 high) representing the next meaningful topside level.
ECB: EZ Stronger Domestic Demand Structural – Lagarde (MNI)
Feb-23 17:36
The recent increase in domestic demand across the eurozone is likely to continue over the coming years, boosted by investment in defence, infrastructure and AI-related spending, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said Monday, signalling a shift from Europe’s traditional growth composition based on high exports. (MNI)