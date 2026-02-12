LOOK AHEAD: Thursday Data Calendar: Wkly Claims, Home Sale, Bond Sale, Fed Speak

Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute writes that US President Donald Trump’s fusion of public and private ownership is “a truly radical break from how the United States has done business for a century.”

Bruce Mehlman notes on the Cato report, “The US government hadn’t taken a direct stake in a healthy commercial firm since at least the 1950s. [In 2025 it took] FOURTEEN, and more are on the way.”

The figures above don't include other state funding initiatives that Trump has championed in recent weeks in a bid to address affordability, including a proposed USD$200 billion purchase of mortgage bonds to bring down housing costs.

Figure 1: Direct Stakes in Private Companies Taken by the Trump Admin in 2025

Source: Cato Institute, NYT, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC