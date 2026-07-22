IRAN: Tasnim: "Explosion heard in Bahrain:"

Jul-22 11:42

Tasnim: "Explosion heard in Bahrain: "news sources report explosion heard in Bahrain." Follows head...

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ECB: ECB Speak Wrap – 22 June 2026

Jun-22 11:32

See here for a comprehensive overview of ECB speak since the June 11 decision

ECB officials have not deviated meaningfully from the June meeting guidance since news of a US-Iran MOU agreement broke. Although oil prices have fallen sharply from recent highs and Strait of Hormuz flows have started to pick up a little, speakers have indicated that the impact of disruption since March has already been embedded into the inflation outlook. This keeps a “measured adjustment” of policy, which likely incorporates one more hike, as a plausible base case for now.

The MNI Policy Team’s June 17 sources piece noted that the fall in oil and gas prices following news of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is bringing the ECB closer to its “milder scenario,” Eurosystem sources told MNI, adding that a pause in the July meeting is now very likely but that another hike looks set to be discussed in September given early signs of indirect feedthrough to prices from dearer energy.

CAD: USDCAD Impulsive Bull Cycle Extends, Inflation Data Awaited

Jun-22 11:30
  • While the USD index is off its worst levels and trading near last Friday’s close, USDCAD is 0.17% higher on Monday. This extends the impressive advance off the May lows to 4.63%, with bullish momentum continuing on a break of the November highs of 1.4140 late last week. This level closely coincided with the 50% retracement of the Feb’25 - Jan’26 downleg, signalling scope for a move towards the 61.8% at 1.4292.
  • It is worth noting that the current trend is in overbought territory and a pullback would allow this condition to unwind. The first important support to watch lies at 1.3953, the 20-day EMA.
  • With risks around US/Iran remaining asymmetric for the pair, one of the primary drivers for recent CAD weakness may have been the BoC continuing to sit at the dovish end of the CB spectrum. Furthermore, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming USMCA negotiations continue to cloud the outlook somewhat, with Trump’s comments last week on the agreement possibly expiring immediately fuelling the associated pessimism.
  • Inflation data at 1330BST/0830ET is the next piece of event risk for CAD, where underlying metrics are seen holding broadly steady in May. This would support the flexible stance communicated at the BOC’s June decision. Consensus currently sees the core median metric remaining at 2.1% whilst the trimmed mean holds at 2.0%. 

IRAN: Further Vance Headlines on Iran Talks

Jun-22 11:10

“VANCE ON IRAN TALKS: IRANIANS HAVE AGREED TO INVITE IAEA INSPECTORS BACK

VANCE: TECHNICAL TALKS WILL CONTINUE IN WEEKS, DAYS TO COME” RTRS

 “VANCE: WE LAID A VERY GOOD FOUNDATION FOR A SUCCESSFUL FINAL DEAL” RTRS

“*VANCE: THERE IS STILL A LOT TO DO” BBG

“*VANCE: WHEN IRAN SAYS THINGS THAT ARE NOT TRUE, TRUMP RESPONDS” BBG

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