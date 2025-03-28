POWER: "*SWEDEN TO OFFER GOVERNMENT LOANS TO FINANCE NEW NUCLEAR POWER"-BBG

The Sun reports that PM Sir Keir Starmer "will today set out a path to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP." The article claims that the PM will pledge to boost military spending "immediately", with Starmer's pledges on defence expenditure to date having come without a set timeline. As The Sun notes, "Cabinet departments have been bracing for deep spending cuts in order to fund the massive armed forces cash injection." The report claims that Starmer "will today vow to slash Britain's aid budget in order to hike defence spending".

Starmer is set to deliver a statement to the House of Commons regarding defence and security at 1230GMT (0730ET, 1330CET). Livestream here .

. The statement will come just days ahead of the PM's planned visit to Washington, D.C., for talks with US President Donald Trump. The second senior NATO leader to meet with Trump this week after French President Emmanuel Macron on 24 Feb, Starmer will use the visit in an effort to try to convince Trump that US security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any ceasefire agreement with Russia are a necessity and worthwhile for the US.

Earlier this morning, leader of the main opposition centre-right Conservatives Kemi Badenoch said that 2.5% of GDP on defence "is now no longer sufficient".