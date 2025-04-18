OIL: Supertankers Signalling To China At Highest Since May 2024

Apr-17 14:19

GERMANY: Fiscal Bill Up For Vote By 14:19 GMT

Mar-18 14:16

The bill representing a step change to the German fiscal stance is live up for vote until 14:19 GMT in Bundestag. The bill is expected to go through after agreement with previously reluctant party "the Greens" was reached last week.

  • This comes after an FDP bill proposing a 200bln increase to the defence special fund but no infrastructure debt brake softening just failed to go through in Bundestag a couple minutes ago - as expected.

EQUITIES: Fresh Selling For U.S. Equities

Mar-18 14:15

Equity weakness evident since the U.S. cash open, with questions surrounding the health of the U.S. economy continuing to do the rounds.

  • While Treasury Secretary Bessent suggested that the U.S. economy is healthy, he also told Fox News that it would be silly to guarantee that there will not be a recession. The prevailing train of thought suggests that the Trump administration wants to get any economic pain out of the way quickly, as it looks to cut federal level spending.
  • Elsewhere, Fitch were the latest to downgrade their ’25 U.S. GDP growth forecast.
  • Some also point to the end of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire as a risk-negative, although this is probably at secondary factor for U.S. equities at this stage, at most.
  • The tech sector feels the brunt of the move, with the NASDAQ 100 e-mini nearly 1.8% lower on the day.
  • The S&P 500 e-mini is nearly 1.1% lower on the session.

JPY: Corrective Cycle In USDJPY

Mar-18 14:14
  • The trend direction in USDJPY remains down and short-term gains are considered corrective.
  • The 20-day EMA has been breached and this signals potential for a climb towards resistance at the 50-day EMA.
  • Note that the Mar 3 high is at 151.30.
  • Clearance of 151.30 and the 50-day EMA, is required to highlight a stronger reversal.
  • Moving average studies remain in a bear-mode set-up, highlighting a dominant downtrend.
  • The bear trigger is at 146.54, the Mar 11 low
JPY Curncy_18

