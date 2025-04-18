OIL: Supertankers Signalling To China At Highest Since May 2024

The bill representing a step change to the German fiscal stance is live up for vote until 14:19 GMT in Bundestag. The bill is expected to go through after agreement with previously reluctant party "the Greens" was reached last week.

This comes after an FDP bill proposing a 200bln increase to the defence special fund but no infrastructure debt brake softening just failed to go through in Bundestag a couple minutes ago - as expected.