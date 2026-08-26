BRAZIL: Soft IPCA-15 Inflation Data Pave Way for September Selic Rate Cut

US DATA: Core Capital Goods Orders Conclude Q2 With Solid Momentum
Jul-27 13:06
Core durable goods orders were stronger than expected in June, rounding out a quarter of acceleration for business equipment investment.
Headline durables growth missed consensus badly in June at 0.3% M/M (vs 1.8% expected, -4.0% prior rev from -4.5%). There wasn't a massive impact from volatile aircraft orders, with nondefense aircraft + parts growing just 4% M/M for one of the smallest rates of change in recent years in this category. But analysts had probably expected a much bigger rebound considering the prior month saw a 51% drop.
Ex-transportation orders disappointed too at 0.6% M/M vs 0.8% consensus, but that was more than offset by an upward revision to May (1.8% vs 1.4%). And core capital goods orders (nondefense, ex-aircraft) rose 0.9% vs the 0.7% consensus with a sizeable upward revision to May (1.9% vs 1.4%).
Overall this meant core orders rose at a 17% quarterly annualized pace in Q2, particularly impressive given a negative April (-0.6%). It's the fastest such rate of growth (3M/3M annualized) since Q1 2021. The Y/Y rate of 12.5% in June was the best since November 2021, while core shipments rose 11% quarterly SAAR for the best since Q1 2022.
And while there will have been some inflation effects here, with orders reported in dollar value terms, it's also clear that much of the pickup is being driven by AI-related investment: computer/related product orders are up 20% Y/Y in the year to date with communications equipment up 34% (vs a 9% rise in overall core capital goods orders).
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate for Q2 real equipment investment growth is 16.6% Q/Q SAAR, basically steady from 15.8% in Q1 and contributing about half of overall GDP growth (0.9 pp to the 1.7% GDP est). Strong orders bode well for momentum to carry into Q3.
It’s worth noting that Brent front month crude futures have been extending their recovery from the earlier $87.55 session lows to now trade closer to $91/bbl in recent trade. Earlier headlines from Saudi Arabia on a drone attack carried out by Iranian-backed Militias may have provided a moderate tailwind to the pull higher, although volumes have certainly not spiked in recent trade. Overall, the contract continues to trade above initial firm support at the 50-day EMA (located at $84.93) with weakness today deemed corrective at this juncture.