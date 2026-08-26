BRAZIL: Soft IPCA-15 Inflation Data Pave Way for September Selic Rate Cut

Aug-26 13:10

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* Today's softer-than-expected IPCA-15 inflation data keep the door open to another 25bp Selic rat...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

EURIBOR OPTIONS: Ratio Put Spread

Jul-27 13:09

ERZ6 97.31/97.18ps 1x1.4, bought for 1.25 in 5k.

US DATA: Core Capital Goods Orders Conclude Q2 With Solid Momentum

Jul-27 13:06

Core durable goods orders were stronger than expected in June, rounding out a quarter of acceleration for business equipment investment. 

  • Headline durables growth missed consensus badly in June at 0.3% M/M (vs 1.8% expected, -4.0% prior rev from -4.5%). There wasn't a massive impact from volatile aircraft orders, with nondefense aircraft + parts growing just 4% M/M for one of the smallest rates of change in recent years in this category. But analysts had probably expected a much bigger rebound considering the prior month saw a 51% drop.
  • Ex-transportation orders disappointed too at 0.6% M/M vs 0.8% consensus, but that was more than offset by an upward revision to May (1.8% vs 1.4%). And core capital goods orders (nondefense, ex-aircraft) rose 0.9% vs the 0.7% consensus with a sizeable upward revision to May (1.9% vs 1.4%).
  • Overall this meant core orders rose at a 17% quarterly annualized pace in Q2, particularly impressive given a negative April (-0.6%). It's the fastest such rate of growth (3M/3M annualized) since Q1 2021. The Y/Y rate of 12.5% in June was the best since November 2021, while core shipments rose 11% quarterly SAAR for the best since Q1 2022.
  • And while there will have been some inflation effects here, with orders reported in dollar value terms, it's also clear that much of the pickup is being driven by AI-related investment: computer/related product orders are up 20% Y/Y in the year to date with communications equipment up 34% (vs a 9% rise in overall core capital goods orders).
  • The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate for Q2 real equipment investment growth is 16.6% Q/Q SAAR, basically steady from 15.8% in Q1 and contributing about half of overall GDP growth (0.9 pp to the 1.7% GDP est). Strong orders bode well for momentum to carry into Q3.
image

OIL: Brent Crude Futures Extend IIntra-Day Bounce, Approach $91/bbl

Jul-27 13:01
  • It’s worth noting that Brent front month crude futures have been extending their recovery from the earlier $87.55 session lows to now trade closer to $91/bbl in recent trade. Earlier headlines from Saudi Arabia on a drone attack carried out by Iranian-backed Militias may have provided a moderate tailwind to the pull higher, although volumes have certainly not spiked in recent trade. Overall, the contract continues to trade above initial firm support at the 50-day EMA (located at $84.93) with weakness today deemed corrective at this juncture.

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Ex-BLS Chief - AI Impact On Labor Small So Far

Aug-27 16:52
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: El Niño Impact On Brazil Prices Would Be Rapid

Aug-27 16:01
article type logo

MNI: Warsh Needs To Restore Confidence, Former Officials Say

Aug-27 15:34

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

© MNI 2026. All rights reserved.Twitter, Xlinkedin logo