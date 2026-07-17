US TSYS/OVERNIGHT REPO: SOFR Pulls Back Despite Bill Auction Settlements

The Atlanta Fed’s Business Inflation Expectations survey saw a marginal dip in unit cost growth expectations for the year ahead in June, somewhat echoing the NY Fed’s consumer equivalent compared to a more pronounced uplift in the U.Mich consumer survey.

The recent climb in the mean expectation of 1Y ahead changes in unit costs broadly stabilized in June at 2.33% after 2.36% in May at what had been its highest since Jun 2025.

That’s via a low of 1.94% in Feb 2026 prior to the start of the US-Iran war for what has been a relatively contained increase since then – the recent peak of 2.36% compares with 2.76% in Apr 2025 after widespread tariff announcements.

The additional quarterly survey shows that long-term expectations of unit cost changes per year over the next 5-10 years have remained anchored throughout this period, most recently at 2.8% in this June question after 2.75% in March.