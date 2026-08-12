POWER: Sizewell B 2 to Be Offline Until Year-End

Aug-12 13:44

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Planned maintenance at EdF's 630MW Sizewell B2 nuclear plant in the UK has been extended until 31 De...

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OIL: Dubai plans new port to bypass Strait of Hormuz (FT)

Jul-13 13:42

FT sources report "DP World is planning to build a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast that would reduce Dubai’s dependence on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The Dubai-based port operator is in talks to develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area of Fujairah and a new terminal at the existing harbour in the same emirate".

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (U6) Outlook Remains Bullish

Jul-13 13:36
  • RES 4: 7700.00 Round number resistance
  • RES 3: 7693.75 High Jun 2 and the bull trigger
  • RES 2: 7652.75 High Jun 5  
  • RES 1: 7648.75 High Jun 15  
  • PRICE: 7594.25 @ 14:25 BST Jul 13
  • SUP 1: 7357.25/7292.25 Low Jun 26 / 11 and key support
  • SUP 2: 7200.00 Round number support
  • SUP 3: 7135.00 Low Apr 23  
  • SUP 4: 7047.75 50.0% retracement of the Mar 31 - Jun 1 bull cycle

The trend condition in S&P E-Minis remains bullish and the contract is trading at its recent highs. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and this continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. The rally on Jun 29 was a bullish engulfing candle - a reversal signal. It highlighted the end of the recent corrective pullback. Key support lies at 7292.25, the Jun 11 low. A continuation higher would open 7693.75, the Jun 2 high and bull trigger.

SOFR OPTIONS: Aug'26 SOFR Put Strip

Jul-13 13:32
  • 7,500 SFRQ6 95.93/96.00 put strip, 9.0-9.25 vs. 96.07/0.63%

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