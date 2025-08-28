AUDUSD TECHS: Sights Are On Resistance

* RES 4: 0.6688 High Nov 7 '24 * RES 3: 0.6677 0.764 proj of the Jun 23 - Jul 11 - 17 price swing * ...
Recent gains in AUDUSD reinforce bullish conditions and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Support to watch is at the 50-day EMA, at 0.6505. A clear break of this EMA would highlight a stronger reversal. For bulls, a resumption of gains would focus attention on 0.6625, the Jul 24 high. Clearance of this level would resume the uptrend and open the next objective at 0.6688, the Nov 7’ 24 high.
Option desks reported heavy SOFR & Treasury put volumes Tuesday - fading the bid in underlying futures firmer/near post-auction highs (TYU5 +19 at 111-11.5) ahead of Wednesday's FOMC annc. Projected rate cut pricing gain slightly vs. early morning (*) levels: Jul'25 at -0.5bp (-0.8bp), Sep'25 at -16.9bp (-16.6bp), Oct'25 at -29.1bp (-28.1bp), Dec'25 at -46bp (-44.4bp). Year end projection well off early July level of appr -65.0bp.