GILTS: Short Setting Seen Again On Thursday

Sep-25 13:57

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OI data points to a second consecutive day of net short setting in gilt futures on Thursday. The met...

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BONDS: EUREX Roll Views

Aug-26 13:56

The Bund roll (RXU6/RXZ6) trades at mid price. 84.5 in 9.9k.

JPM:

  • Buxl: Bearish.
  • Bund: Bullish.
  • Bobl: Bullish.
  • Schatz: Bullish.
  • OAT: Bearish.
  • BTP: Bullish.
  • BTS: Bullish.

UBS:

  • Buxl: Bearish.
  • Bund: Bearish.
  • Bobl: Bearish.
  • Schatz: Bullish.
  • OAT: Bearish.
  • BTP: Bearish.
  • BTS: Bullish.

BONDS: Under Pressure In Recent Trade

Aug-26 13:55

A move off session lows in crude oil (with Iran once again showing no sign of concession to U.S. demands) and follow-through from the U.S. PCE data has weighed on wider core global FI markets in recent trade.

  • Tsys bear flatten on the day, while the Bund and gilt curves bear steepen (having has to adjust for yesterday’s late NY moves). Note that all 3 major futures contracts operate comfortably above levels seen at Monday’s close. 

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (U6) Testing Support 

Aug-26 13:38
  • RES 4: 7900.00 Round number resistance
  • RES 3: 7892.00 1.500 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing
  • RES 2: 7849.93 1.382 proj of the Jun 11 - 15 - 26 price swing
  • RES 1: 7770.50/7838.50 High Aug 18 / 13 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 7681.00 @ 14:27 BST Aug 26
  • SUP 1: 7655.00 Low Aug 24 
  • SUP 2: 7632.00 High Jul 16   
  • SUP 3: 7595.28 50-day EMA 
  • SUP 4: 7520.54 61.8% retracement of the Jul 29 - Aug 13 bull leg    

S&P E-Minis are in consolidation mode. A bull cycle remains intact and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Price has breached the 20-day EMA, at 7683.77. This signals scope for a deeper near-term retracement towards the 50-day EMA at 7599.04. A clear break of the 50-day average is required to signal a stronger short-term bear threat. For bulls, a resumption of the uptrend would open 7849.93, a Fibonacci projection.

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