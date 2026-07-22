MIDEAST: "SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED FROM DAMMAM" - RTRS

Jul-22 11:49

"SAUDI CIVIL DEFENSE SAYS DANGER HAS PASSED FROM DAMMAM" - RTRS...

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MNI EXCLUSIVE: Interview on Hormuz Flows

Jun-22 11:48

The co-founder of IMF PortWatch and TU Delft assistant professor speaks to MNI -- On MNI Policy MainWire now, for more details please contact sales@marketnews.com

OPTIONS: Larger FX Option Pipeline

Jun-22 11:48
  • EUR/USD: Jun24 $1.1500(E1.8bln), $1.1550(E2.5bln), $1.1600(E1.1bln); Jun25 $1.1500(E2.3bln), $1.1600(E1.8bln)
  • USD/JPY: Jun24 Y158.70-80($1.0bln), Y160.50-70($1.4bln), Y161.20-25($1.4bln)
  • GBP/USD: Jun25 $1.3780-00(Gbp1.1bln)
  • AUD/USD: Jun24 $0.7150-60(A$1.1bln)
  • USD/CNY: Jun24 Cny6.8200($1.1bln)

ECB: ECB Speak Wrap – 22 June 2026

Jun-22 11:32

See here for a comprehensive overview of ECB speak since the June 11 decision

ECB officials have not deviated meaningfully from the June meeting guidance since news of a US-Iran MOU agreement broke. Although oil prices have fallen sharply from recent highs and Strait of Hormuz flows have started to pick up a little, speakers have indicated that the impact of disruption since March has already been embedded into the inflation outlook. This keeps a “measured adjustment” of policy, which likely incorporates one more hike, as a plausible base case for now.

The MNI Policy Team’s June 17 sources piece noted that the fall in oil and gas prices following news of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is bringing the ECB closer to its “milder scenario,” Eurosystem sources told MNI, adding that a pause in the July meeting is now very likely but that another hike looks set to be discussed in September given early signs of indirect feedthrough to prices from dearer energy.

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