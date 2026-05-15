US REAL ESTATE: S&P Revises Brixmor Property (BRX) Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd

RES 4: 161.95 High Jul 3 ‘24 and a major resistance

RES 3: 161.46 1.618 proj of the Jan 27 - Feb - 12 price swing

RES 2: 160.79 1.500 proj of the Jan 27 - Feb - 12 price swing

RES 1: 160.03/160.46 High Apr 7 / High Mar 30 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 158.97 @ 16:39 BST Apr 15

SUP 1: 158.49 Low Apr 9

SUP 2: 158.02 50-day EMA

SUP 3: 156.46 Low Mar 5

SUP 4: 155.85 Low Mar 2

The primary trend set-up in USDJPY is unchanged, it remains bullish and the pair continues to trade closer to its recent highs. Moving average studies are in a bull-mode position that highlights a dominant medium-term uptrend. The recovery from last week’s low reinforces current conditions and scope is seen for a climb towards 160.79 next, a Fibonacci projection. Initial firm support to watch lies at 158.02, the 50-day EMA.