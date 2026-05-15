US REAL ESTATE: S&P Revises Brixmor Property (BRX) Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd

X-S&PGR Revises Brixmor Property Outlook To Positive, Rtgs Afrmd (BRX; Baa2/BBBpos/BBB) "* Brixmor ...
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April's was the strongest Beige Book since July 2025 in terms of the breadth of regional headcount gains. 4 districts saw slightly higher employment levels, marking a sequential rise from 1 in November, 2 in January, and 3 in February. See summary table below.
The primary trend set-up in USDJPY is unchanged, it remains bullish and the pair continues to trade closer to its recent highs. Moving average studies are in a bull-mode position that highlights a dominant medium-term uptrend. The recovery from last week’s low reinforces current conditions and scope is seen for a climb towards 160.79 next, a Fibonacci projection. Initial firm support to watch lies at 158.02, the 50-day EMA.