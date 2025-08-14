OIL: Russia's Crude Processing Volumes Dropped in Early August

Russia's crude-processing volumes on Aug. 1-6 dropped to 5.36m b/d, down by more than 200k b/d versu...
Nye Cominetti, Resolution Foundation Principal Economist, on the timing and scale of hit from UK employment law changes.
German 30-Year yields get within 0.5bp of their ’23 high at 3.263%, helping keep the focus on higher global long end yields and steeper curves.
The trend condition in S&P E-Minis remains bullish and short-term weakness is considered corrective. Recent activity has resulted in a break of resistance at 6128.75, the Jun 11 high. The breach confirmed a resumption of the uptrend that started Apr 7. This was followed by a break of key resistance and a bull trigger at 6277.50, the Feb 21 high. Sights are on 6356.12, a Fibonacci projection. Key support is at the 50-day EMA, at 6054.38.