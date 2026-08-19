RUSSIA: "*RUSSIA JULY PRODUCER PRICES RISE 6.6% Y/Y" - BBG

Aug-19 16:04

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* "*RUSSIA JULY PRODUCER PRICES RISE 6.6% Y/Y" - BBG * "*RUSSIA JULY PRODUCER PRICES FALL 2.5% M/M" ...

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PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Roundup: Sopaipilla Investor LLC & Data Center Funding

Jul-20 15:59

Keeping an eye on: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to hold investor calls this Wednesday for Sopaipilla Investor LLC - the company that holds 80% of Blackrock's & 20% of Meta's data center stake based in El Paso Texas. Size of the issue is estimated at over $12B. It will be interesting to see if the surge in lawsuits by Texas municipalities in an attempt to block or restrict data center developments to curb energy and water strain - will hold their ground in the face of the multi-billion $ project. Today's expected issuance outlined below:

  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 07/20 $500M Arches Buyer 5NC2
  • 07/20 $Benchmark Netflix 10Y +95a
  • 07/20 $Benchmark Truist 4NC3 +95a
  • 07/20 $Benchmark Goldman Sachs PerpNC5
  • 07/20 $Benchmark US Bancorp 4NC3 +87.5, 11NC10 +115a

MNI EXCLUSIVE: Outlook For Possible Fed Rate Hikes Later This Year

Jul-20 15:52

MNI reports on the outlook for possible Fed rate increases later this year. - On MNI Policy MainWire now, for more details please contact sales@marketnews.com

GERMANY: Revenue Growth In SMEs, But No Turnaround Yet - Datev / FAZ

Jul-20 15:51

Revenue among German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose 2.7% Y/Y in June (-1.2% May), according to Datev data published by newspaper FAZ today.

  • "The rise in revenue should not be overstated [...] While the SME sector is stabilizing in certain areas, it remains far from a broad-based recovery".
  • "Labor costs, in particular, continue to rise, placing a burden on SMEs; their revenue has been fluctuating within a narrow range since 2024 without showing significant growth. In June, the wage index rose by 6.3% Y/Y. The gap between stagnant revenue trends and rising labor costs is widening further. According to the Datev index, employment in the SME sector declined by 0.1 percent, confirming the slow contraction observed since 2024 [seemingly also referring to June data here]"
  • Q2 flash GDP is scheduled next (exact date to be confirmed, end of this month likely) in terms of key hard data indicating economic conditions in Germany. Consensus for the figure has not been released yet, but the Bundesbank said that "GDP is set to still stagnate in the second quarter and rise slightly in the third quarter" in their last bi-annual headline forecast released in mid-June.

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