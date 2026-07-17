EM LATAM CREDIT: Rumo (RAILBZ): Moody's Downgrade - Neutral

The USDJPY range across the entirety of June has been confined to just 0.85%, as bearish pressure on the yen persists but the pre-intervention highs for USDJPY at 160.72 continue to cap the topside for now. A clear break of this hurdle would strengthen the uptrend. Note that a breach would also cancel a bear threat that still exists highlighted by the large bear candle on Apr 30.

While yesterday’s rate hike to 1.00% was fully expected, the BoJ's halting of quarterly reductions in bond buying from April 2027 could provide further medium-term headwinds for the yen.

Lloyds note that recent FX intervention proved totally ineffective, unsurprising when set alongside the easy monetary and loose fiscal conditions. The carry trade is part of that pressure too, that draw persists even with DM rate hike expectations starting to march back down the hill again.