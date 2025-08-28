USDCAD TECHS: Retracement Mode

RES 4: 1.4016 High May 12 / 13

RES 3: 1.3920 High May 21

RES 2: 1.3862 High May 29

RES 1: 1.3798 High Jun 23 and a key near-term resistance

PRICE: 1.3771 @ 19:05 BST Jul 29

SUP 1: 1.3679/3557 20-day EMA / Low Jul 03

SUP 2: 1.3540 Low Jun 16 and the bear trigger

SUP 3: 1.3503 1.618 proj of the Feb 3 - 14 - Mar 4 price swing

SUP 4: 1.3473 Low Oct 2 2024

A short-term correction in USDCAD remains in play. However, note that price has traded through the 50-day EMA at 1.3728. A clear breach of this average would highlight a stronger short-term reversal, exposing 1.3798, the Jun 23 high. Clearance of 1.3798 would strengthen a bullish condition. On the downside, 1.3540, the Jun 16 low, marks key support. A break of this level would resume the downtrend.