USDCAD TECHS: Retracement Mode

* RES 4: 1.4111 High Apr 10 * RES 3: 1.4019 38.2% retracement of the Feb 3 - Jun 16 bear leg * RES 2...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
A short-term correction in USDCAD remains in play. However, note that price has traded through the 50-day EMA at 1.3728. A clear breach of this average would highlight a stronger short-term reversal, exposing 1.3798, the Jun 23 high. Clearance of 1.3798 would strengthen a bullish condition. On the downside, 1.3540, the Jun 16 low, marks key support. A break of this level would resume the downtrend.
The Dallas Fed's Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey has bounced from weak readings in Q2, suggesting a pickup in regional activity to more normal levels after a tariff-related fall in sentiment albeit amid stubborn price pressures.