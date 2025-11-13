EU ENERGY SECTOR: Repsol: Report of $19bn Upstream Merger

EUROZONE ISSUANCE: AFT Plans 2026 M-T/L-T Issuance Of E310B Net Of Buybacks
Oct-14 16:25
The French Treasury publishes its state funding updates for 2025 and 2026 (link) in light of the 2026 budget bill being presented to the Council of Ministers. Highlights for 2026 (see table below for AFT table):
Total financing requirement of E305.7B in 2026, up E8B from the 2025 updated financing requirement, "mainly due to the depreciation of medium- and long-term securities, which increased by €7.8 billion (€175.8 billion in 2026 compared to €168.0 billion in 2025)."
Deficit to be financed of E124.4B (vs E130.5B for 2025), with M-T/L-T issuance net of buybacks of E310B, and BTFs outstanding down by E2.3B.
AFT notes that a detailed M-T/L-T programme will be out in December.
For 2025, M-T/L-T net issuance is unchanged at E300B.
MNI: POWELL-FED MAY BE APPROACHING END TO QT 'IN COMING MONTHS'
Oct-14 16:20
POWELL-SOME SIGNS HAVE BEGUN TO EMERGE LIQUIDITY IS TIGHTENING
LONGTERM BALANCE SHEET TRANSITION WILL BE GRADUAL, PREDICTABLE
AMPLE RESERVES REGIME HAS PROVEN REMARKABLY EFFECTIVE-POWELL
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS NOT CHANGED MUCH SINCE SEPT FOMC-POWELL
DOWNSIDE RISKS TO EMPLOYMENT APPEAR TO HAVE RISEN-POWELL
GROWTH IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY MAY BE FIRMER THAN EXPECTED-POWELL
MONETARY POLICY IS NOT ON A PRE-DETERMINED PATH-POWELL