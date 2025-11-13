EU ENERGY SECTOR: Repsol: Report of $19bn Upstream Merger

The French Treasury publishes its state funding updates for 2025 and 2026 ( link ) in light of the 2026 budget bill being presented to the Council of Ministers. Highlights for 2026 (see table below for AFT table):

Total financing requirement of E305.7B in 2026, up E8B from the 2025 updated financing requirement, "mainly due to the depreciation of medium- and long-term securities, which increased by €7.8 billion (€175.8 billion in 2026 compared to €168.0 billion in 2025)."

Deficit to be financed of E124.4B (vs E130.5B for 2025), with M-T/L-T issuance net of buybacks of E310B, and BTFs outstanding down by E2.3B.

AFT notes that a detailed M-T/L-T programme will be out in December.

For 2025, M-T/L-T net issuance is unchanged at E300B.