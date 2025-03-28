US OUTLOOK/OPINION: Regional Fed Surveys Point To Weak ISM Services (2/2)

The degree to which this is offset by solidity in ISM Services (out next Thursday) is key to the ove...
While prices have stabilised, bearish conditions in USDJPY remain in place and the pair is trading at its recent lows. A push lower on Tuesday resulted in a print below key support at 148.65, the Dec 3 ‘24 low, to strengthen the bearish condition. A clear break of this level would pave the way for an extension towards 146.95, a Fibonacci retracement. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 152.03, the 20-day EMA.
EURGBP remains closer to its recent lows. A resumption of bearish price action would expose the key short-term support at 0.8248, the Feb 3 low. Clearance of this level would strengthen a short-term bearish condition. Note that the early February bounce continues to highlight a possible bullish reversal theme. Clearance of 0.8378, the Jan 6 high and a key short-term pivot resistance, would be a positive development for bulls.