USDJPY TECHS: Recovery Extends

A sharp rally in EURGBP today has resulted in a breach of both the 20- and 5-day EMAs. This undermines the recent bear theme. A clear break of the 50-day average would signal scope for a stronger rally, towards 0.8746, the Dec 31 high. Moving average studies are in a bear-mode set-up and this continues to suggest that a recovery in the cross is potentially a correction. Key support and the bear trigger lies at 0.8644, the Jan 6 low.