* A bullish theme in USDMXN remains intact. This week's rally has confirmed an acceleration of the...
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The Bund roll (RXU6/RXZ6) trades at mid price. 84.5 in 9.9k.
JPM:
UBS:
A move off session lows in crude oil (with Iran once again showing no sign of concession to U.S. demands) and follow-through from the U.S. PCE data has weighed on wider core global FI markets in recent trade.
S&P E-Minis are in consolidation mode. A bull cycle remains intact and the latest pullback is considered corrective. Price has breached the 20-day EMA, at 7683.77. This signals scope for a deeper near-term retracement towards the 50-day EMA at 7599.04. A clear break of the 50-day average is required to signal a stronger short-term bear threat. For bulls, a resumption of the uptrend would open 7849.93, a Fibonacci projection.