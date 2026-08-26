LATAM FX: Price Signal Summary – USDMXN Bear Cycle Remains Intact

* A bear cycle in USDMXN remains intact. Note that moving average studies are in a bear-mode posit...
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Equities will be set to gap higher after the US halted its strikes on Iran for a second Day.
ERZ6 97.25/97.31/97.37/97.43c condor, bought for 1.625 up to 1.75 in 7.5k.
Despite no real surprises within the above article, CHF has weakened on the back of it, with the oil price recovery off the lows also weighing at the margin. The bounces have helped both EURCHF and USDCHF erase the majority of the prior Monday declines, although session highs remain intact for now.