US CREDIT UPDATE: Previous Trading Day Recap

30-Year swap spreads have rallied ~2bp from intraday lows, with the resignation of PM Starmer and former Health Secretary Streeting’s support for Andy Burnham’s bid to became Labour leader removing the risks of drawn-out unrest/political roadblocks if Starmer decided to cling on to power.
- Spreads have also gained support from reduced odds of a longer-run Labour leadership contest and the potential that Streeting will become Chancellor after he supported Burnham (he is viewed as a more market-friendly candidate than say Miliband).
- Still, the spread sticks within the multi week closing range (-70.8bp to -67.1bp since mid-May).
- We previously noted that downside risks to long end swap spreads stem from more expansionary fiscal policy, the supply backdrop and the future of BoE asset sales. These risks remain evident.
- Zooming out, one or more of the following inputs is likely required to promote a break of late February highs in long end spreads:
- Lower energy prices,
- Burnham adopting a more conciliatory fiscal stance if he does become PM.
- A reduction in BoE APF sales (more relevant for the 10-Year spread with no further long bucket sales scheduled at present). The BoE will decide on its APF sales covering the October ’26-September ’27 period at the September ’26 MPC.
- Ongoing skew shorter in the WAM of the DMO’s issuance profile (possibly by combining the medium/long syndication baskets or continuing to cancel long auctions).