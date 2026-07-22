US CREDIT UPDATE: Previous Trading Day Recap

Jul-22 11:54

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GILTS: /SWAPS: 30-Year Spreads Widen After Streeting Supports Burnham

Jun-22 11:53

30-Year swap spreads have rallied ~2bp from intraday lows, with the resignation of PM Starmer and former Health Secretary Streeting’s support for Andy Burnham’s bid to became Labour leader removing the risks of drawn-out unrest/political roadblocks if Starmer decided to cling on to power.

  • Spreads have also gained support from reduced odds of a longer-run Labour leadership contest and the potential that Streeting will become Chancellor after he supported Burnham (he is viewed as a more market-friendly candidate than say Miliband).
  • Still, the spread sticks within the multi week closing range (-70.8bp to -67.1bp since mid-May).
  • We previously noted that downside risks to long end swap spreads stem from more expansionary fiscal policy, the supply backdrop and the future of BoE asset sales. These risks remain evident.
  • Zooming out, one or more of the following inputs is likely required to promote a break of late February highs in long end spreads:
  • Lower energy prices,
  • Burnham adopting a more conciliatory fiscal stance if he does become PM.
  • A reduction in BoE APF sales (more relevant for the 10-Year spread with no further long bucket sales scheduled at present). The BoE will decide on its APF sales covering the October ’26-September ’27 period at the September ’26 MPC.
  • Ongoing skew shorter in the WAM of the DMO’s issuance profile (possibly by combining the medium/long syndication baskets or continuing to cancel long auctions).

MNI EXCLUSIVE: Interview on Hormuz Flows

Jun-22 11:48

The co-founder of IMF PortWatch and TU Delft assistant professor speaks to MNI -- On MNI Policy MainWire now, for more details please contact sales@marketnews.com

OPTIONS: Larger FX Option Pipeline

Jun-22 11:48
  • EUR/USD: Jun24 $1.1500(E1.8bln), $1.1550(E2.5bln), $1.1600(E1.1bln); Jun25 $1.1500(E2.3bln), $1.1600(E1.8bln)
  • USD/JPY: Jun24 Y158.70-80($1.0bln), Y160.50-70($1.4bln), Y161.20-25($1.4bln)
  • GBP/USD: Jun25 $1.3780-00(Gbp1.1bln)
  • AUD/USD: Jun24 $0.7150-60(A$1.1bln)
  • USD/CNY: Jun24 Cny6.8200($1.1bln)

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