US CREDIT UPDATE: Previous Trading Day Recap

30-Year swap spreads have rallied ~2bp from intraday lows, with the resignation of PM Starmer and former Health Secretary Streeting’s support for Andy Burnham’s bid to became Labour leader removing the risks of drawn-out unrest/political roadblocks if Starmer decided to cling on to power.

Spreads have also gained support from reduced odds of a longer-run Labour leadership contest and the potential that Streeting will become Chancellor after he supported Burnham (he is viewed as a more market-friendly candidate than say Miliband).

Still, the spread sticks within the multi week closing range (-70.8bp to -67.1bp since mid-May).

We previously noted that downside risks to long end swap spreads stem from more expansionary fiscal policy, the supply backdrop and the future of BoE asset sales. These risks remain evident.

Zooming out, one or more of the following inputs is likely required to promote a break of late February highs in long end spreads:

Lower energy prices,

Burnham adopting a more conciliatory fiscal stance if he does become PM.

A reduction in BoE APF sales (more relevant for the 10-Year spread with no further long bucket sales scheduled at present). The BoE will decide on its APF sales covering the October ’26-September ’27 period at the September ’26 MPC.

Ongoing skew shorter in the WAM of the DMO’s issuance profile (possibly by combining the medium/long syndication baskets or continuing to cancel long auctions).