US TSYS/SUPPLY: Preview 20Y Bond: What Timing!

Today's $16B 20Y Treasury Bond (CUSIP: 912810UX4) sale was set to bring the highest yield at auction...
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MNI reports on the outlook for possible Fed rate increases later this year. - On MNI Policy MainWire now, for more details please contact sales@marketnews.com
Revenue among German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose 2.7% Y/Y in June (-1.2% May), according to Datev data published by newspaper FAZ today.
President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Truth Social signalling support for House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) plan to attach portions of the SAVE America Act to must-pass legislation this week. Trump's message is likely aimed at House GOP hardliners who have effectively shut down the House floor for three weeks in support of Trump's priority election reform and voter ID bill.