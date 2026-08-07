AMERICAS OIL: PETROBRAS CEO SAYS OIL PRODUCTION WAS 200,000 BPD ABOVE GOAL

Iran continues to harass ships in the SoH by threatening attacks over their radios, but has not launched more attacks today on the vessels, the official added.

The recent flare in tensions changed operational plans for the USS Abraham Lincoln, one of two aircraft carriers in the region. It left port a day early so it could be in position out at sea to carry out defensive and offensive missions if needed. The source said at the very least it will be carrying out defensive missions from its aircraft in the coming hours.