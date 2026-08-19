OIL: Panama Canal Maintenance at Miraflores Locks to Reduce Throughput in Sept

President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Truth Social signalling support for House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) plan to attach portions of the SAVE America Act to must-pass legislation this week. Trump's message is likely aimed at House GOP hardliners who have effectively shut down the House floor for three weeks in support of Trump's priority election reform and voter ID bill.

Trump wrote: "Thank you to our Great Speaker, Mike Johnson, the House Budget Chairman, Jodey Arrington, and the members of the House Budget Committee,... for launching an effort to get AS MUCH of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible in a Budget Bill, along with aid to our incredible Farmers, and funding for our Military. ... I am asking all House Republicans to VOTE YES this week on the Budget Resolution, which is an important first step towards getting a Budget Bill. House Republicans must UNIFY, and fight for THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!..."

Trump's statement comes ahead of a meeting of the House Rules Committee at 14:00 ET 19:00 BST , where the panel is expected to vote on a rule for the reconciliation budget resolution, the National Defense Authorization Act, and a short-term measure to fund the government through December 4. Several GOP hardliners on the Rules Committee signalled they could vote down the rule in protest of the lack of offsets in the reconciliation budget.