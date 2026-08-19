OIL: Panama Canal Maintenance at Miraflores Locks to Reduce Throughput in Sept

Aug-19 15:58

The Panama Canal Authority's July operations summary highlights the maintenance schedule of Panamax ...

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MNI EXCLUSIVE: Outlook For Possible Fed Rate Hikes Later This Year

Jul-20 15:52

MNI reports on the outlook for possible Fed rate increases later this year. - On MNI Policy MainWire now, for more details please contact sales@marketnews.com

GERMANY: Revenue Growth In SMEs, But No Turnaround Yet - Datev / FAZ

Jul-20 15:51

Revenue among German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose 2.7% Y/Y in June (-1.2% May), according to Datev data published by newspaper FAZ today.

  • "The rise in revenue should not be overstated [...] While the SME sector is stabilizing in certain areas, it remains far from a broad-based recovery".
  • "Labor costs, in particular, continue to rise, placing a burden on SMEs; their revenue has been fluctuating within a narrow range since 2024 without showing significant growth. In June, the wage index rose by 6.3% Y/Y. The gap between stagnant revenue trends and rising labor costs is widening further. According to the Datev index, employment in the SME sector declined by 0.1 percent, confirming the slow contraction observed since 2024 [seemingly also referring to June data here]"
  • Q2 flash GDP is scheduled next (exact date to be confirmed, end of this month likely) in terms of key hard data indicating economic conditions in Germany. Consensus for the figure has not been released yet, but the Bundesbank said that "GDP is set to still stagnate in the second quarter and rise slightly in the third quarter" in their last bi-annual headline forecast released in mid-June.

US: Trump Signals Support For Slimmed Down SAVE Act Ahead Of House Rules Meeting

Jul-20 15:48

President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Truth Social signalling support for House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) plan to attach portions of the SAVE America Act to must-pass legislation this week. Trump's message is likely aimed at House GOP hardliners who have effectively shut down the House floor for three weeks in support of Trump's priority election reform and voter ID bill. 

  • Trump wrote: "Thank you to our Great Speaker, Mike Johnson, the House Budget Chairman, Jodey Arrington, and the members of the House Budget Committee,... for launching an effort to get AS MUCH of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible in a Budget Bill, along with aid to our incredible Farmers, and funding for our Military. ... I am asking all House Republicans to VOTE YES this week on the Budget Resolution, which is an important first step towards getting a Budget Bill. House Republicans must UNIFY, and fight for THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!..."
  • Trump's statement comes ahead of a meeting of the House Rules Committee at 14:00 ET 19:00 BST, where the panel is expected to vote on a rule for the reconciliation budget resolution, the National Defense Authorization Act, and a short-term measure to fund the government through December 4. Several GOP hardliners on the Rules Committee signalled they could vote down the rule in protest of the lack of offsets in the reconciliation budget. 

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