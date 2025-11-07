OIL: Oil Summary At European Close: Crude Slightly Higher

Nov-07 15:58

US: Implied Probability Of Extended US Govt Shutdown Continues To Rise

Oct-08 15:58

The implied probability of the US government shutdown extending to October 15 or later has risen to 83%, per Polymarket, ahead of a sixth Senate vote on the duelling Republican and Democratic government funding measures. Both bills are expected to fail, with no change to the vote share expected.

  • There have been no major developments this morning. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) indicated to reporters he may hold off on scheduling weekend votes on the GOP Continuing Resolution. “If [Democrats are] just gonna continue to vote down keeping the government open, I’m not sure what purpose that’ll serve,” Thune said.
  • Max Cohen at Punchbowl reports Senator Mike Rounds (R-MO) reiterated Democrats need to reopen the government before ACA talks can start. “Our message is eliminate the shutdown. Let's get back to doing the business that we're supposed to be doing.”
  • Rounds has been flagged as a potential dealmaker who could work with Democrats on a healthcare offramp to the shutdown; his comments suggest that those talks remain a way off from becoming a credible option.
  • Moderate Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), another bipartisan dealmaker, said similarly, “Let’s pass a bill that will allow us to open up the government, and then there's a lot of good conversations that can go on. It doesn't mean that we wait until the end to start conversations, and that's what we're doing.”

Figure 1: End Date of Govt Shutdown

Source: Polymarket

FRANCE: Lecornu Pushes Back On Reappointment Rpts, PS Calls It 'Disinformation'

Oct-08 15:55

Les Echos reports comments from officials close to caretaker PM Sebastien Lecornu downplaying earlier reports that he could be reappointed as PM amid efforts to avoid snap legislative elections. Les Echos: "Outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu hopes that "rumours and false information" about his possible reappointment, which is the subject of speculation in the press, will cease, his entourage announced on Wednesday afternoon." 

  • Reports from earlier today suggested that Lecornu could be reappointed as PM amid a nascent deal with the centre-left Socialist Party (PS) that would see the 2023 pension reforms suspended and proposed deficit reduction plans halted in exchange for their support in passing a state budget for 2026.
  • PS First Secretary Olivier Faure posted on X in response to the Europe1 story "The Elysée is launching a disinformation operation."
  • The far-right Rassemblement National (RN) maintains its stance of demanding fresh legislative elections. RN president Jordan Bardella posted on X, "Macron's supporters are deliberately willing to resort to all sorts of contortions to stay in power. Nothing viable can come out of these backroom deals between parties in the kitchens of Matignon. The only solution is a return to the ballot boxes."
  • RN leader in the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen, raised the prospect of Les Republicains (LR) deputies who have not been "totally Macronised" being invited to join a coalition with the RN after an election, should the party fall short of an overall majority. A formal coalition with the far-right may prove too much for the LR mainstream, hence Le Pen's caveated invite. 

FOREX: Greenback Touches New Multi-Month High as EUR, JPY Still Hindered

Oct-08 15:55
  • The US government shutdown continues apace, with very little sign of any near-term breakthrough, raising the risk of missed paycheques for many furloughed workers. The dollar index added to recent gains, putting the greenback to its highest levels since early August - contrasting with more fragile, political risk-tripped, trade in the EUR and JPY.
  • A stellar session for FX options volumes, with Tuesday trade also highly active. Tuesday saw over $120bln notional cross the DTCC, rivalling the busiest sessions of September - and today's trade so far looks similar.
  • Takaichi's LDP victory has really supported the vol curve - particularly in the front-end and adding to inverting pressures. This reflects growing concerns of a further USDJPY rally - or potentially official intervention to cool the sharp JPY weakness, although we noted earlier today that official language & price action is yet to mirror historical pre-intervention patterns. The scale and pace of the JPY move this week will be triggering speculation of official intervention in FX markets which, if confirmed, would be the first formal intervention since July last year.
  • EUR/GBP plumbed a new October low, pressing prices through the 50-dma of 0.8676, which had successfully provided intraday support on three occasions over the past month. The fade in EURGBP runs counter to the consensus view for further upside in the cross. Despite falling expectations for BoE easing for the rest of this
    year, most had seen EURGBP as the better expression for fiscal-tripped GBP weakness given US uncertainty and Fed easing, raising focus on any correction toward mid-Sept lows of 0.8633 and 0.8562, the 50% retracement for the May-Jul upleg.
  • German trade balance stats are the calendar highlight Thursday. Weekly jobless claims data was set to be released, but the ongoing US government shutdown will keep that data under wraps for now. That said, private sector proxies will likely continue to circulate, keeping the focus on alternative market measures for US economic strength.
  • The central bank speak schedule remains particularly busy, with Fed's Goolsbee, Bowman, Barr, Kashkari & Powell all set to make various appearances, while ECB's Villeroy & Escriva, RBA's Bullock and BoE's Mann all speak.

