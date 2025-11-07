OIL: Oil Summary At European Close: Crude Slightly Higher

Brent front month has rallied from a low of $62.84/bbl yesterday but remains on track for a net decl...
The implied probability of the US government shutdown extending to October 15 or later has risen to 83%, per Polymarket, ahead of a sixth Senate vote on the duelling Republican and Democratic government funding measures. Both bills are expected to fail, with no change to the vote share expected.
Figure 1: End Date of Govt Shutdown
Source: Polymarket
Les Echos reports comments from officials close to caretaker PM Sebastien Lecornu downplaying earlier reports that he could be reappointed as PM amid efforts to avoid snap legislative elections. Les Echos: "Outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu hopes that "rumours and false information" about his possible reappointment, which is the subject of speculation in the press, will cease, his entourage announced on Wednesday afternoon."