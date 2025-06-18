OIL: Oil Summary At European Close: Crude Falls

There was mixed news on the housing and wholesale/manufacturing sales fronts this week, which on net look to slightly upwardly bias Q1 GDP estimates, pending next week's retail sales reading.

Housing starts blew through expectations at 278.6k in April (226.2k expected, 214.2k prior). This came after building permits fell a worse-than-expected 4.1% M/M in March as reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he Canadian Real Estate Association reported existing home says April sales unexpectedly contracted -0.1% M/M (+1.0% expected, -4.8% prior). Sales are now down 9.8% Y/Y, while prices fell 1.2% M/M (3.6% Y/Y on the price index). ( Link )

) Overall, confidence appears subdued, which is likely to translate into subdued activity.

On the sales front, March data was soft but positive versus expectations and could add a slight upward drift to Q1 GDP expectations.