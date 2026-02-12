OIL: Oil Products Summary at US Close: Diesel Cracks Rise

RES 4: 159.45 High Jul 12 ‘24

RES 3: 158.87 High Jan 10 ‘25 and a key resistance

RES 2: 158.29 2.618 projection of the Sep 17 - 26 - Oct 1 price swing

RES 1: 158.20 High Jan 12

PRICE: 158.15 @ 17:25 GMT Jan 12

SUP 1: 156.50/155.35 20- and 50-day EMA values

SUP 2: 154.35 Low Dec 5 and a bear trigger

SUP 3: 153.62 Low Nov 14

SUP 4: 152.82 Low Nov 7

Friday’s climb in USDJPY reinforces the current bullish theme. The pair traded to a fresh trend high, confirming a resumption of the uptrend. This maintains the bullish price sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Sights are on 158.29, a Fibonacci projection. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position, highlighting a dominant medium-term uptrend. Support to watch lies at 155.35, the 50-day EMA.