OIL: Oil Products Summary at US Close: Diesel Cracks Rise

Oil Products Summary at US Close: Diesel Cracks Rise US diesel cracks extended gains following toda...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Friday’s climb in USDJPY reinforces the current bullish theme. The pair traded to a fresh trend high, confirming a resumption of the uptrend. This maintains the bullish price sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Sights are on 158.29, a Fibonacci projection. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position, highlighting a dominant medium-term uptrend. Support to watch lies at 155.35, the 50-day EMA.