OIL PRODUCTS: Oil Products Summary at European Close: Cracks Rise

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) has formally requested that Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) provide an update on his health, citing weeks of limited information since McConnell’s June 14 hospitalisation. The letter comes after a 911 dispatch audio noted that a person was found “unconscious” and had suffered “cardiac arrest", fuelling speculation on Capitol Hill that the former GOP leader may not return to Congress, and that his office may be downplaying the severity of his condition, per The Hill .

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Majority Whip John Barasso (R-WY) both indicated via spokespeople on Tuesday that they talking with McConnell on Monday, without expanding on his condition. WAPO reports , “Right-wing influencers aligned with President Donald Trump have spread unverified claims that the senator is gravely incapacitated and have accused GOP leaders of a cover-up.”

, “Right-wing influencers aligned with President Donald Trump have spread unverified claims that the senator is gravely incapacitated and have accused GOP leaders of a cover-up.” A prolonged medical absence could have major implications for legislation in the Senate as proxy voting is not permitted and there is no mechanism for removing incapacitated senators.

McConnell holds a key seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats in McConnell's absence. A gridlocked committee would be unable to advance spending bills to the floor, raising the risk of a government shutdown, derailing prospects of a third reconciliation bill, and leaving key legislation like an Iran war supplemental in limbo.

If McConnell is indeed incapacitated, a special election would be held to fill the seat before the general election in November. However, if McConnell’s health deteriorates after the filing date for a special election, the seat could remain empty until January 2027.