OIL: Oil End of Day Summary - Crude Higher Ahead of Expected Trump Announcement

Curve bellies underperformed Tuesday.
- Bund yields largely traded within Monday's ranges, with Gilt yields fading an early rise.
- Early core FI losses didn't appear to reflect any new news, instead continuing to trade on speculation regarding the weekend's EU-US trade pact (some details remain scarce despite the EU releasing a fact sheet).
- US Treasuries drove much of the afternoon's price action, with soft labour market data helping boost global core instruments before a modest sell-off going into the close.
- In data, UK consumer credit data and Spanish Q2 prelim GDP were stronger-than-expected, though had little market impact.
- The German curve lightly bear steepened, with the UK's leaning bull flatter - though the 5-7Y segments underperformed in both cases. Periphery/semi-core EGB spreads tightened modestly.
- Wednesday brings Eurozone Q2 GDP data, but focus will likely be more firmly placed on the first readings of flash July inflation starting with Spain (MNI's preview is here). Global attention will be on the Federal Reserve's decision (though after Wednesday's cash close).
Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany
- Germany: The 2-Yr yield is up 2.4bps at 1.942%, 5-Yr is up 2.6bps at 2.293%, 10-Yr is up 1.9bps at 2.708%, and 30-Yr is up 0.8bps at 3.204%.
- UK: The 2-Yr yield is down 1.2bps at 3.894%, 5-Yr is down 0.8bps at 4.067%, 10-Yr is down 1.4bps at 4.633%, and 30-Yr is down 1.3bps at 5.441%.
- Italian BTP spread down 0.7bps at 81bps / French OAT down 0.6bps at 65.6bps