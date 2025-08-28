OIL: Oil End of Day Summary - Crude Higher Ahead of Expected Trump Announcement

The anecdotal portion of the report notes potential weather-related factors weighing on demand, though it is interesting to hear that retailers are reporting they are getting through pre-tariff inventories:

"retailers have continued to focus on clearing out summer inventories and introducing back-to-school merchandise, as they work through the stock they imported before tariffs took effect. Sales fell below expectations in the third week of July. Some retailers noted that the heat waves across much of the country deterred budget-conscious shoppers from visiting stores. Others reported sluggish business and unmotivated consumers, which seemed to indicate the usual mid-July slowdown. However, by mid-August, back-to-school demand is expected to revive all sectors."