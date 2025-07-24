OIL: Oil End of Day: Crude Pulls Back on Venezuela Optimism

The current account deficit was larger than expected in Q1 at $450bn (cons $445.5bn) after an upward revised $312bn (initial $304bn) in Q4 as part of some large upward revisions concentrated in incomes.

It left a deficit at a huge 6.0% GDP in Q1 after 4.2% GDP in Q4, with upward revisions to the CA deficit worth an average 0.2pp of GDP through 4Q23-4Q24.

However, monthly trade data suggest a significant shrinking in Q2 deficits following unprecedented tariff front-running in Q1, most pronounced in gold and pharmaceutical imports.

Indeed, the goods deficit jumped from 4.4% GDP in Q4 to 6.2% GDP in Q1, whilst the services surplus was unchanged at 1.0% GDP.

Income accounts were little changed on the quarter, with a primary income deficit of 0.1% GDP after 0.0% in Q4 and a secondary income deficit of 0.7% GDP after 0.8% in Q4.