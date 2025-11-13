LATAM: Officials Said To Have Presented Trump With Venezuela Military Options

Nov-13 16:42

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* Headlines crossing on Bloomberg, citing a report from CBS, suggests that senior US military offi...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US: Trump's Approval Rating Strengthens Slightly Despite Govt Shutdown

Oct-14 16:37

There is no sign that the US government shutdown is weighing on President Donald Trump’s approval rating, with Trump’s approval strengthening slightly since the shutdown started on October 1.

  • Silver Bulletin notes, “As of today, Trump has a net approval rating of -8.4. Compare that to one week ago (-9.3), two weeks ago (-9.4), and three weeks ago (-7.5) and you’ll notice a remarkable lack of long-term movement. The percentage of Americans who strongly disapprove of Trump is also down from its peak of 44 percent on September 30th to a more normal (for Trump) 42.5 percent.”
  • The absence of negative polling for Trump may increase pressure on Senate Democrats, as they are betting that negative fallout from the government shutdown, and broader concerns about the political implications of allowing Obamacare subsidies to expire, will ultimately compel Trump to strike a deal with Congressional Democrats.
  • Trump’s approval rating may be bolstered further in the coming days in light of positive news coverage of the US-brokered peace deal in Gaza. 

Figure 1: President Donald Trump Approval Rating

image

Source: Silver Bulletin

FED: Powell: May Be Near QT End "In Coming Months", In Line With MNI Expectation

Oct-14 16:35

Chair Powell's speech Tuesday, titled "Understanding the Fed’s Balance Sheet", is largely focused as the title suggests on the Fed's balance sheet policy. He gives the clearest sign yet that the balance sheet runoff which started in June 2022 and has reduced the SOMA portfolio by $2.2T is nearing an end. He says: "Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions. We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision."

  • This shouldn't be considered a major surprise. We wrote last Thursday after the release of the NY Fed's latest Survey of Market Expectations that consensus was still for reserves levels to fall below $2.9T by early 2026, with balance sheet runoff still expected to conclude in early 2026.
  • And the September FOMC minutes showed the SOMA deputy manager noted at the meeting reserves were expected "to be close to the $2.8 trillion range by the end of the first quarter of next year".
  • We took that as a fairly clear signal that the Fed is beginning to eye the end of QT by early 2026, with reserve management purchases restarting the balance sheet rebuild later in the year.
  • Powell's comments are clear confirmation that this is a decision that will be discussed at the upcoming October meeting, potentially with an announcement coming in December or perhaps January.
image

US TSYS: Post-Chairman Powell React

Oct-14 16:30
  • Treasury futures blipped higher briefly then retreats back to mildly higher levels as Fed Chairman Powell delivers his keynote address at the NABE annual meeting.
  • Tsy Dec'25 10Y contract trades 113-08.5 (+3.5), yld 4.0398% +.0076; curves steeper: 2s10s +1.390 at 54.247, 5s30s +2.052 at 101.272.
  • Initial resistance at 113-17+ (intraday high), followed by 113-29 (High Sep 11 and the bull trigger). On the downside, support at the 50-day EMA at 112-15 remains intact for now. A clear break of the average would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support.
  • Cross asset: Bbg US$ index -.71 at 1214.93, stocks clawing off lows: DJIA up 221.88 points (0.48%) at 46289.92,
    S&P E-Mini Future up 4.5 points (0.07%) at 6700, Nasdaq down 71.9 points (-0.3%) at 22623.85.

Related bullets

article type logo

USIMINAS COMMENCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 2026 NOTES

article type logo

Republic of Panama: Ratings affirmed

article type logo

Braskem: Q3 2025 Earnings + Developments - Negative

Related by topic

LatAm

Trending Top

article type logo

The Great U.S. Federal Data Re-Opening Of 2025: Data Primer

Nov-13 17:53
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Private Credit Poses Systemic Risks - Ghamami

Nov-13 17:20
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Czech Fiscal Gap To Hit 3% GDP-Council Chair

Nov-13 15:01

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2025Twitter, Xlinkedin logo