OIL: Officials Present Trump With Military Options for Venezuela: CBS

Chair Powell's speech Tuesday, titled "Understanding the Fed’s Balance Sheet", is largely focused as the title suggests on the Fed's balance sheet policy. He gives the clearest sign yet that the balance sheet runoff which started in June 2022 and has reduced the SOMA portfolio by $2.2T is nearing an end. He says: "Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions. We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision."
The French Treasury publishes its state funding updates for 2025 and 2026 (link) in light of the 2026 budget bill being presented to the Council of Ministers. Highlights for 2026 (see table below for AFT table):