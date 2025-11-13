OIL: Officials Present Trump With Military Options for Venezuela: CBS

Nov-13 16:36

"*OFFICIALS PRESENT TRUMP W/ MILITARY OPTIONS FOR VENEZUELA: CBS" - BBG...

FED: Powell: May Be Near QT End "In Coming Months", In Line With MNI Expectation

Oct-14 16:35

Chair Powell's speech Tuesday, titled "Understanding the Fed’s Balance Sheet", is largely focused as the title suggests on the Fed's balance sheet policy. He gives the clearest sign yet that the balance sheet runoff which started in June 2022 and has reduced the SOMA portfolio by $2.2T is nearing an end. He says: "Our long-stated plan is to stop balance sheet runoff when reserves are somewhat above the level we judge consistent with ample reserve conditions. We may approach that point in coming months, and we are closely monitoring a wide range of indicators to inform this decision."

  • This shouldn't be considered a major surprise. We wrote last Thursday after the release of the NY Fed's latest Survey of Market Expectations that consensus was still for reserves levels to fall below $2.9T by early 2026, with balance sheet runoff still expected to conclude in early 2026.
  • And the September FOMC minutes showed the SOMA deputy manager noted at the meeting reserves were expected "to be close to the $2.8 trillion range by the end of the first quarter of next year".
  • We took that as a fairly clear signal that the Fed is beginning to eye the end of QT by early 2026, with reserve management purchases restarting the balance sheet rebuild later in the year.
  • Powell's comments are clear confirmation that this is a decision that will be discussed at the upcoming October meeting, potentially with an announcement coming in December or perhaps January.
image

US TSYS: Post-Chairman Powell React

Oct-14 16:30
  • Treasury futures blipped higher briefly then retreats back to mildly higher levels as Fed Chairman Powell delivers his keynote address at the NABE annual meeting.
  • Tsy Dec'25 10Y contract trades 113-08.5 (+3.5), yld 4.0398% +.0076; curves steeper: 2s10s +1.390 at 54.247, 5s30s +2.052 at 101.272.
  • Initial resistance at 113-17+ (intraday high), followed by 113-29 (High Sep 11 and the bull trigger). On the downside, support at the 50-day EMA at 112-15 remains intact for now. A clear break of the average would expose 111-13+, the Aug 18 low and a key support.
  • Cross asset: Bbg US$ index -.71 at 1214.93, stocks clawing off lows: DJIA up 221.88 points (0.48%) at 46289.92,
    S&P E-Mini Future up 4.5 points (0.07%) at 6700, Nasdaq down 71.9 points (-0.3%) at 22623.85.

EUROZONE ISSUANCE: AFT Plans 2026 M-T/L-T Issuance Of E310B Net Of Buybacks

Oct-14 16:25

The French Treasury publishes its state funding updates for 2025 and 2026 (link) in light of the 2026 budget bill being presented to the Council of Ministers. Highlights for 2026 (see table below for AFT table):

  • Total financing requirement of E305.7B in 2026, up E8B from the 2025 updated financing requirement, "mainly due to the depreciation of medium- and long-term securities, which increased by €7.8 billion (€175.8 billion in 2026 compared to €168.0 billion in 2025)."
  • Deficit to be financed of E124.4B (vs E130.5B for 2025), with M-T/L-T issuance net of buybacks of E310B, and BTFs outstanding down by E2.3B.
  • AFT notes that a detailed M-T/L-T  programme will be out in December.
  • For 2025, M-T/L-T net issuance is unchanged at E300B.
image
Source: Agence France Tresor

