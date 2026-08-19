AMERICAS OIL: NSEA CRUDE: Mercuria Buys Two Midland; Exxon Continues to Offer

Keeping an eye on: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to hold investor calls this Wednesday for Sopaipilla Investor LLC - the company that holds 80% of Blackrock's & 20% of Meta's data center stake based in El Paso Texas. Size of the issue is estimated at over $12B. It will be interesting to see if the surge in lawsuits by Texas municipalities in an attempt to block or restrict data center developments to curb energy and water strain - will hold their ground in the face of the multi-billion $ project. Today's expected issuance outlined below:

Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)

07/20 $500M Arches Buyer 5NC2

07/20 $Benchmark Netflix 10Y +95a

07/20 $Benchmark Truist 4NC3 +95a

07/20 $Benchmark Goldman Sachs PerpNC5

07/20 $Benchmark US Bancorp 4NC3 +87.5, 11NC10 +115a