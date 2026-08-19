AMERICAS OIL: NSEA CRUDE: Mercuria Buys Two Midland; Exxon Continues to Offer

Aug-19 16:21

NSEA CRUDE: Mercuria Buys Two Midland; Exxon Continues to Offer * Bloomberg -- Mercuria bought two ...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

IRAN: U.S. MILITARY:

Jul-20 16:11

U.S. MILITARY: AS OF JULY 20, THE U.S. MILITARY HAS REDIRECTED 7 COMMERCIAL VESSELS AND DISABLED 1 TO PREVENT SHIPS FROM LEAVING OR ENTERING IRANIAN PORTS - [RTRS]

IRAN: CENTCOM Says It Redirected Seven Vessels Since Restart of Blockade

Jul-20 16:10

“U.S. service members aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports.”

  • Link: https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2079235964124147741?s=20

PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Roundup: Sopaipilla Investor LLC & Data Center Funding

Jul-20 15:59

Keeping an eye on: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to hold investor calls this Wednesday for Sopaipilla Investor LLC - the company that holds 80% of Blackrock's & 20% of Meta's data center stake based in El Paso Texas. Size of the issue is estimated at over $12B. It will be interesting to see if the surge in lawsuits by Texas municipalities in an attempt to block or restrict data center developments to curb energy and water strain - will hold their ground in the face of the multi-billion $ project. Today's expected issuance outlined below:

  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 07/20 $500M Arches Buyer 5NC2
  • 07/20 $Benchmark Netflix 10Y +95a
  • 07/20 $Benchmark Truist 4NC3 +95a
  • 07/20 $Benchmark Goldman Sachs PerpNC5
  • 07/20 $Benchmark US Bancorp 4NC3 +87.5, 11NC10 +115a

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: AI Exacerbates Job, GDP Volatility - Fed's Sly

Aug-19 12:02
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Warsh Needs To Explain Fed's Reaction Function

Aug-18 09:31
article type logo

MNI UK Data Preview: August 2026 Release

Aug-17 22:46

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

© MNI 2026. All rights reserved.Twitter, Xlinkedin logo