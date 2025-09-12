US: Nomination Hearing For Sergio Gor To Serve As India Amb. Underway

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has gavelled in for a nomination hearing that includes Trump ...
The DMO has announced it will be looking to sell GBP1.6bln of the 1.125% Sep-35 linker (ISIN: GB00BT7HZZ68) at its auction next Tuesday, August 19.
Richmond Fed President Barkin (non-voter in 2025 and 2026) continues to lean to the hawkish side in a speech released Tuesday called "Why the Consumer Matters" (link).
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Trillions of Dollars are being taken in on Tariffs, which has been incredible for our Country, its Stock Market, its General Wealth, and just about everything else. It has been proven, that even at this late stage, Tariffs have not caused Inflation, or any other problems for Country, other than massive amounts of CASH pouring into our Treasury’s coffers. Also, it has been shown that, for the most part, Consumers aren’t even paying these Tariffs, it is mostly Companies and Governments, many of them Foreign, picking up the tabs. But David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due. They made a bad prediction a long time ago on both the Market repercussion and the Tariffs themselves, and they were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else. I think that David should go out and get himself a new Economist or, maybe, he ought to just focus on being a DJ, and not bother running a major Financial Institution.