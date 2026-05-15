US NATGAS: NOAA Update: weather warming in the 6-10 day

The anecdotal section, once again, didn't make any mention of the war in the Middle East or the impact of higher energy prices. "The first week of April went well. Sales were largely driven by seasonal items as retailers entered the final month of the first quarter. Many stores closed on Easter Sunday so that employees could spend time with their families, which meant Easter week sales were based on six days instead of seven compared to last year. People celebrated by getting together, sharing meals, going to church, and holding Easter egg hunts. Retailers are working to keep prices low to help families make their budgets go further."