MIDEAST: Next Round Of Lebanon-Israel Talks Prelim Set For Sep - Al Arabiya

Al Arabiya sources suggest that "Preliminary agreement on a new round of negotiations between Lebano...
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FT sources report "DP World is planning to build a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast that would reduce Dubai’s dependence on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The Dubai-based port operator is in talks to develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area of Fujairah and a new terminal at the existing harbour in the same emirate".
The trend condition in S&P E-Minis remains bullish and the contract is trading at its recent highs. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position and this continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. The rally on Jun 29 was a bullish engulfing candle - a reversal signal. It highlighted the end of the recent corrective pullback. Key support lies at 7292.25, the Jun 11 low. A continuation higher would open 7693.75, the Jun 2 high and bull trigger.