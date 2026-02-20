PERU: New President Balcazar To Meet With BCRP Governor Velarde Today

RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17

RES 3: 0.8781 61.8% retracement of the Nov 14 - Jan 6 bear leg

RES 2: 0.8746 High Dec 31

RES 1: 0.8730 Intraday high

PRICE: 0.8717 @ 16:12 GMT Jan 20

SUP 1: 0.8644 Low Jan 6 and the bear trigger

SUP 2: 0.8633 Low Sep 15

SUP 3: 0.8620 38.2% retracement of the Dec ‘24 - Nov ‘25 bull cycle

SUP 4: 0.8597 Low Aug 14

A sharp rally in EURGBP today has resulted in a breach of both the 20- and 5-day EMAs. This undermines the recent bear theme. A clear break of the 50-day average would signal scope for a stronger rally, towards 0.8746, the Dec 31 high. Moving average studies are in a bear-mode set-up and this continues to suggest that a recovery in the cross is potentially a correction. Key support and the bear trigger lies at 0.8644, the Jan 6 low.