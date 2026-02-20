PERU: New President Balcazar To Meet With BCRP Governor Velarde Today

Feb-19 19:20

Presidency of Peru on X (translated): "As part of his activities at the Government Palace, the...

SOFR OPTIONS: Jun'26 SOFR Puts

Jan-20 19:14
  • 19,500 SFRM6 96.18 puts, 0.5 ref 96.545

EURGBP TECHS: Works Against Bear Flag

Jan-20 19:00
  • RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17   
  • RES 3: 0.8781 61.8% retracement of the Nov 14 - Jan 6 bear leg    
  • RES 2: 0.8746 High Dec 31
  • RES 1: 0.8730 Intraday high 
  • PRICE: 0.8717 @ 16:12 GMT Jan 20
  • SUP 1: 0.8644 Low Jan 6 and the bear trigger
  • SUP 2: 0.8633 Low Sep 15
  • SUP 3: 0.8620 38.2% retracement of the Dec ‘24 - Nov ‘25 bull cycle 
  • SUP 4: 0.8597 Low Aug 14

A sharp rally in EURGBP today has resulted in a breach of both the 20- and 5-day EMAs. This undermines the recent bear theme. A clear break of the 50-day average would signal scope for a stronger rally, towards 0.8746, the Dec 31 high. Moving average studies are in a bear-mode set-up and this continues to suggest that a recovery in the cross is potentially a correction. Key support and the bear trigger lies at 0.8644, the Jan 6 low.   

GBPUSD TECHS: Potential Reversal Signal

Jan-20 18:30
  • RES 4: 1.3726 High Sep 17 and a key resistance     
  • RES 3: 1.3661 High Sep 18
  • RES 2: 1.3607 2.764 proj of the Nov 4 - 13 - 20 price swing
  • RES 1: 1.3495/3568 High Jan 13 / 6 and the bull trigger
  • PRICE: 1.3464 @ 16:08 GMT Jan 20
  • SUP 1: 1.3331 Low Jan 19 and the bear trigger 
  • SUP 2: 1.3312 Low Dec 17
  • SUP 3: 1.3289 50.0% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg
  • SUP 4: 1.3223 61.8% retracement of the Nov 4 - Jan 6 bull leg

A recovery in GBPUSD from Monday's low highlights a potential early reversal signal. Initial key resistance has been defined at 1.3495, the Jan 13 high. A stronger recovery and a move above this short-term hurdle would strengthen the reversal threat. On the downside, support to watch lies at the Jan 19 low of 1.3331. Clearance of it would confirm a resumption of the recent bear cycle and open 1.3312, the Dec 17 low.     

MNI US Macro Weekly: IEEPA's Dead, But Tariffs Will Live On

Feb-20 21:10
MNI IG US Credit Weekly

Feb-20 20:45
MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Holding, Next Move Could Be Hike - Lacker

Feb-20 20:26

