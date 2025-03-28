AMERICAS OIL: Net Bullish Nymex WTI Crude Oil Bets Cut to 1-Month Low: Bloomberg

Mar-28 19:32

Net Bullish Nymex WTI Crude Oil Bets Cut to 1-Month Low: Bloomberg * Money managers have decreased ...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

USDJPY TECHS: Bearish Theme Remains In Play

Feb-26 19:30
  • RES 4: 154.80 High Dec 12 ‘24 and a key resistance     
  • RES 3: 153.37 50-day EMA 
  • RES 2: 152.03 20-day EMA 
  • RES 1: 150.74 High Feb 21         
  • PRICE: 149.36 @ 16:20 GMT Feb 26
  • SUP 1: 148.57 Low Feb 25
  • SUP 2: 148.20 2.0% 10-dma envelope
  • SUP 3: 148.01 Low Oct 9 ‘24
  • SUP 4: 146.95 61.8% retracement of the Sep 16 ‘24 - Jan 10 bull leg  

While prices have stabilised, bearish conditions in USDJPY remain in place and the pair is trading at its recent lows. A push lower on Tuesday resulted in a print below key support at 148.65, the Dec 3 ‘24 low, to strengthen the bearish condition. A clear break of this level would pave the way for an extension towards 146.95, a Fibonacci retracement. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 152.03, the 20-day EMA.  

EURGBP TECHS: Trading Closer To Its Recent Lows

Feb-26 19:00
  • RES 4: 0.8378 High Feb 6 and a key resistance    
  • RES 3: 0.8361 50.0% retracement of the Jan 20 - Feb 3 bear leg  
  • RES 2: 0.8334 50-day EMA  
  • RES 1: 0.8319 20-day EMA   
  • PRICE: 0.8278 @ 16:19 GMT Feb 26
  • SUP 1: 0.8265/8248 Low Feb 21 / 3 and bear trigger
  • SUP 2: 0.8223 Low Dec 19 and a key support  
  • SUP 3: 0.8203 Low Mar 7 ‘22 and a lowest point of a multi-year range   
  • SUP 4: 0.8163 123.6% retracement of the Dec 19 - Jan 20 bull leg 

EURGBP remains closer to its recent lows. A resumption of bearish price action would expose the key short-term support at 0.8248, the Feb 3 low. Clearance of this level would strengthen a short-term bearish condition. Note that the early February bounce continues to highlight a possible bullish reversal theme. Clearance of  0.8378, the Jan 6 high and a key short-term pivot resistance, would be a positive development for bulls.     

PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Roundup: $7B HSBC 5Pt Launched

Feb-26 18:46
  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 02/26 $7B #HSBC $1.5B 4NC3 +85, $750M 4NC3 SOFR+103, $1.75B 6NC5 +105, $$750M 6NC5 SOFR+129, $2.25B 11NC10 +120
  • 02/26 $1.5B #Kenya 11Y 9.95%
  • 02/26 $750M #Danske Bank 6NC5 +93
  • 02/26 $700M #Tabreed 5Y Sukuk +115
  • 02/26 $700M #Reinsurance Group 30NC10 6.65%
  • 02/26 $Benchmark McDonalds Corp 5Y +55, 10Y +72

Related bullets

article type logo

New England Update: second day of demand revision lower

article type logo

Northeast update: demand up mostly on outflows

article type logo

Hedge Fund Managers Cut their bullish Henry Hub positions: Bloomberg

Related by topic

Energy Data
Oil Products
US

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Growth Sours Before “Liberation Day”

Mar-28 18:37
article type logo

MNI BanRep Preview - Mar 2025: Further Pause Seen, Risk Of Cut

Mar-28 17:13
article type logo

MNI Credit Weekly: Hitting the Brakes

Mar-28 16:11

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo