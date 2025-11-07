US FINANCIALS: Moody's Ratings places Brighthouse Financial's on RFD -bbg

Les Echos reports comments from officials close to caretaker PM Sebastien Lecornu downplaying earlier reports that he could be reappointed as PM amid efforts to avoid snap legislative elections. Les Echos: "Outgoing Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu hopes that "rumours and false information" about his possible reappointment, which is the subject of speculation in the press, will cease, his entourage announced on Wednesday afternoon."

from earlier today that Lecornu could be reappointed as PM amid a nascent deal with the centre-left Socialist Party (PS) that would see the 2023 pension reforms suspended and proposed deficit reduction plans halted in exchange for their support in passing a state budget for 2026. PS First Secretary Olivier Faure posted on X in response to the Europe1 story " The Elysée is launching a disinformation operation ."

The far-right Rassemblement National (RN) maintains its stance of demanding fresh legislative elections. RN president Jordan Bardella posted on X, "Macron's supporters are deliberately willing to resort to all sorts of contortions to stay in power. Nothing viable can come out of these backroom deals between parties in the kitchens of Matignon. The only solution is a return to the ballot boxes."

(RN) maintains its stance of demanding fresh legislative elections. RN president Jordan Bardella posted on , " " RN leader in the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen, raised the prospect of Les Republicains (LR) deputies who have not been "totally Macronised" being invited to join a coalition with the RN after an election, should the party fall short of an overall majority. A formal coalition with the far-right may prove too much for the LR mainstream, hence Le Pen's caveated invite.