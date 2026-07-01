AUDUSD TECHS: Monitoring The Breach Of Channel Support

Jul-01 19:30

* RES 4: 0.7223 High May 15 * RES 3: 0.7149/7201 High Jun 4 / High May 29 * RES 2: 0.7088 High Jun 1...

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IRAN: Full Statement from Lebanese Embassy in Washington

Jun-01 19:14

"Within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese state to preserve stability and spare Lebanon from further escalation—and following the communication that took place between the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the U.S. proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks. Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from carrying out attacks against Israel, with the scope of the ceasefire subsequently being expanded to encompass the entirety of Lebanese territory. Subsequently, President Donald Trump placed a call to Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Maawad, informing her that he had secured the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposed arrangement. Ambassador Maawad conveyed the outcome of these discussions to President Aoun, who, in turn, communicated this information to Hezbollah"

IRAN: Lebanon Agrees to US Proposal on Ceasefire

Jun-01 19:11

LEBANESE PRESIDENCY, CITING LEBANESE EMBASSY IN U.S., SAYS HEZBOLLAH AGREED TO U.S. PROPOSAL ON MUTUAL CESSATION OF ATTACKS THAT WOULD BE EXPANDED TO ALL LEBANESE TERRITORY - Reuters

US TSYS: Late SOFR/Treasury Option Roundup

Jun-01 19:07

SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below: kicking off the new week light and mixed. Underlying futures well off morning lows - sentiment buoyed on US/Iran/Israel negotiating hopes; nevertheless, projected rate pricing extends hawkish view vs. late Friday lvls (*): Jun'26 at +1.4bp (+0.6bp), Jul'26 at +3bp (+1.4bp), Sep'26 at +8.0bp (+5.4bp), Oct'26 at +11.2bp (+7.4bp), Dec'26 +18.4bp (+13.6bp).

  • SOFR Options:
    • -4,000 SFRU6 96.25/96.31 strangles, 17.0
    • -2,000 0QH6 95.25/97.00 strangles, 20.5 ref 96.11
    • +3,000 SFRZ6 95.75 puts, 11.25 vs. 96.11/0.24%
    • +10,000 0QN6 95.75 puts, 6.5 ref 96.02
    • over 6,000 SFRM6 96.43 calls, cab
    • +10,000 SFRU6 96.37/96.50/96.62 call flys, 0.5
    • Block, +10,000 SFRM7/SFRZ7 97.00/98.00 call spd spd, 4.5 net, June over
    • +4,000 SFRZ6 95.62/95.75/95.81/95.87 put condors, 1.25 ref 96.145
    • 5,000 SFRM6 96.31/96.37/96.43 put flys
    • 1,250 0QM6 95.81/95.93 3x2 put spds
    • -2,000 SFRU6 96.31/96.56 call spds, 3.25 ref 96.245/0.23%
    • 2,000 SFRQ6 96.31 puts ref 96.245
    • +3,000 SFRZ6 97.00/97.50 call spds vs. 94.5/95.00 put spds, 2 net calls over
    • 2,000 SFRZ6 95.75 puts
  • Treasury Options:
    • +5,000 USN6 109 puts, 18 vs. 111-23/0.17%
    • 2,500 TYU6 108.5/110 strangles,
    • -2,500 TYN6 109.5 straddle w/ 109.25/109.75 strangle strip, 2-08
    • over 9,500 TYN6 108 puts, 7 last
    • +2,500 TYU6 114.5 calls, 6 ref 109.21-21.5
    • 1,600 TYN6 108/108.25 put spds ref 109-21.5
    • -3,000 TYN6 108/109 put spds, 13
    • over 11,000 Mon/wkly TY 110.25 calls, 8-6 (exp 06/08)

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