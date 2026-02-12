EURGBP TECHS: Monitoring Resistance

* RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17 * RES 3: 0.8769 61.8% retracement of the Nov 14 - Feb 4 bear leg * RES 2...
Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute writes that US President Donald Trump’s fusion of public and private ownership is “a truly radical break from how the United States has done business for a century.”
Figure 1: Direct Stakes in Private Companies Taken by the Trump Admin in 2025
Source: Cato Institute, NYT, Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC
According to a new survey from Gallup, a record high 45% of US adults identified as political independents in 2025, surpassing the 43% measured in 2014, 2023, and 2024. Meanwhile, equal shares of US adults — 27% each — identified as either Democrats or Republicans.
Figure 1: In politics, as of today, do you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat or an independent?
Source: Gallup