US REAL ESTATE: MNI US IG REITs: Week In Review

Crude prices are little changed on Wednesday after a larger than expected US crude stock draw offset pressure from signs of progress towards a ceasefire extension and a second round of talks between the US and Iran.
WTI May 26 is down 0.1% at $91.2/bbl.
Negotiators aim to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, for at least two weeks to allow diplomacy another chance, AP reports. Meanwhile, the US and Iran made progress in talks on Tuesday, moving closer to a framework agreement to end the war, two US officials told Axios.
The IMF cautioned that an adverse scenario of prolonged conflict could keep oil prices near $100/b, potentially triggering a global recession with growth slowing to 2% in 2026.
From a technical perspective, recent weakness in WTI futures is considered corrective. Attention is on support at the 50-day EMA, at $87.14, which has been tested. A clear break of the average is required to highlight a stronger short-term reversal.
Elsewhere, precious metals have fallen today, with spot gold down by 0.9% at $4,800/oz and silver 0.3% lower at $79.3/oz.
For gold, a short-term bull cycle is still intact, with scope for an extension towards $4,914.9, a Fibonacci retracement point.
Initial firm support to watch lies at $4,554.2, the Apr 2 low. A break of this level would be bearish.
US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Jun'26 2Y Buy
Apr-15 18:49
+6,000 TUM6 103-25.25, buy through 103-25.125 post time offer at 1441:15ET, DV01 $227,800.
The 2Y contract trades 103-25.38 last (-.75)
US TSY OPTIONS: Late SOFR/Treasury Option Roundup
Apr-15 18:44
SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below, slightly better 10Y put buying and some large vol spreads highlighted. Underlying futures lower, inside range on below average volumes. Projected rate cuts steady to slightly lower vs. late Tuesday lvls (*): Apr'26 at +.1bp, Jun'26 at +.2bp, Jul'26 at -1.4bp (-1.9bp), Sep'26 at -3.5bp (-3.9bp), Oct'26 -4.9bp (-5.1bp).
SOFR Options:
-5,000 0QZ6 96.00/96.50/97.00 iron flys, 33.5 ref 96.61
-5,000 2QM6 96.31/96.43/96.62 put trees, 2.0 ref 96.61
5,000 SFRU6 96.06/96.31/96.37/96.50 put condors ref 96.35
2,250 SFRM6 96.31/96.37 call spds ref 96.325
+2,000 0QM6 96.18/96.37/96.50/96.62 put condors, 2.5
1,500 SFRN6 96.06/96.25/96.37 broken put flys ref 96.35
over 5,000 SFRU6 96.00 puts, ref 96.35
3,700 SFRU6 97.00 calls, 3.75 last ref 96.355 to -.50
2,000 SFRU6 95.93/96.06/96.18 put flys, 0.5 ref 96.35