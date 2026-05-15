US FINANCIALS: MNI US IG BDCs/Alt Mgrs: Week in Review

April's was the strongest Beige Book since July 2025 in terms of the breadth of regional headcount gains. 4 districts saw slightly higher employment levels, marking a sequential rise from 1 in November, 2 in January, and 3 in February. See summary table below.

This was of course indicative more of stability rather than a vastly improving labor market (and "overall wage competition remained muted", in line with the "low hiring, low firing" theme), but we highlight that just 1 district saw a decline in headcount - the fewest since March 2025.

From the national report: "Most Districts described labor demand as stable, with low turnover, minimal layoffs, and hiring mostly for replacement. Several Districts noted increased demand for temporary or contract workers, as firms remained cautious about committing to permanent hires. Many Districts reported that labor availability had improved, although difficulty finding some skilled workers, especially in the skilled trades, persisted. While most Districts indicated that AI had not yet significantly impacted overall staffing levels, some noted that AI-driven productivity improvements had enabled many firms to delay or reduce hiring. Wages generally continued to rise at a modest to moderate pace. Some Districts noted continued wage pressures for some roles in health care and the skilled trades, though overall wage competition remained muted."