US FINANCIALS: MNI US IG BDCs/Alt Mgrs: Week in Review

+6,000 TUM6 103-25.25, buy through 103-25.125 post time offer at 1441:15ET, DV01 $227,800.
The 2Y contract trades 103-25.38 last (-.75)
US TSY OPTIONS: Late SOFR/Treasury Option Roundup
Apr-15 18:44
SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below, slightly better 10Y put buying and some large vol spreads highlighted. Underlying futures lower, inside range on below average volumes. Projected rate cuts steady to slightly lower vs. late Tuesday lvls (*): Apr'26 at +.1bp, Jun'26 at +.2bp, Jul'26 at -1.4bp (-1.9bp), Sep'26 at -3.5bp (-3.9bp), Oct'26 -4.9bp (-5.1bp).
SOFR Options:
-5,000 0QZ6 96.00/96.50/97.00 iron flys, 33.5 ref 96.61
-5,000 2QM6 96.31/96.43/96.62 put trees, 2.0 ref 96.61
5,000 SFRU6 96.06/96.31/96.37/96.50 put condors ref 96.35
2,250 SFRM6 96.31/96.37 call spds ref 96.325
+2,000 0QM6 96.18/96.37/96.50/96.62 put condors, 2.5
1,500 SFRN6 96.06/96.25/96.37 broken put flys ref 96.35
over 5,000 SFRU6 96.00 puts, ref 96.35
3,700 SFRU6 97.00 calls, 3.75 last ref 96.355 to -.50
2,000 SFRU6 95.93/96.06/96.18 put flys, 0.5 ref 96.35
Block: Package spread selling May options vs. buying July posted at 1352:27ET: -17,500 TYK6 114 calls, 1, -9,750 TYK6 109.5 puts, , -7,500 TYK6 110.5 puts, 3 vs. +20,000 TYN6 109.5/113 strangles, 47
+30,000 TYN6 109 puts, 20 ref 111-05, total volume over 34.4k on day
-10,000 TYM6 111/111.5 strangles, 1-03 (appr IV 4.53%)
1,500 TYN6 109.5 puts, 24 ref 111-09.5, total volume over 11.3k
2,000 TYM6 109.5 puts, 10 ref 111-11.5
5,700 FVN6 107.25 put vs. TYN6 109.5 put
2,000 TUM6 104/104.5/105 call flys ref 103-25.62
5,000 USM6 113/115 strangles, 4-47 ref 114-15
over 26,800 FVK6 108.25 puts, 8 ref 108-13.75 to -14
3,000 FVK6 109/109.5/110.25 broken put flys ref 108-13.75
15,000 wk1 TY 111.5 straddles (exp 5/01) vs. TYM6 111/112 strangles
-1,700 wk3 TY 111.5 straddles, 21
over 5,600 TYM6 110.5 puts, 19-21 ref 111-16 to -18
+3,500 TYM6 114 calls, 6 ref 111-15
+3,800 TYK6 111.25 puts, 14 ref 111-15
+3,000 TYM6 109.5 puts, 9 ref 111-16.5
+10,000 TYK6 111 puts, 8 ref 111-17
FED: Beige Book: Best Labor Report For Several Months (3/3)
Apr-15 18:41
April's was the strongest Beige Book since July 2025 in terms of the breadth of regional headcount gains. 4 districts saw slightly higher employment levels, marking a sequential rise from 1 in November, 2 in January, and 3 in February. See summary table below.
This was of course indicative more of stability rather than a vastly improving labor market (and "overall wage competition remained muted", in line with the "low hiring, low firing" theme), but we highlight that just 1 district saw a decline in headcount - the fewest since March 2025.
From the national report: "Most Districts described labor demand as stable, with low turnover, minimal layoffs, and hiring mostly for replacement. Several Districts noted increased demand for temporary or contract workers, as firms remained cautious about committing to permanent hires. Many Districts reported that labor availability had improved, although difficulty finding some skilled workers, especially in the skilled trades, persisted. While most Districts indicated that AI had not yet significantly impacted overall staffing levels, some noted that AI-driven productivity improvements had enabled many firms to delay or reduce hiring. Wages generally continued to rise at a modest to moderate pace. Some Districts noted continued wage pressures for some roles in health care and the skilled trades, though overall wage competition remained muted."