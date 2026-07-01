MNI ASIA OPEN: June Employment Expected to Moderate Thursday

Jul-01 20:17By: Bill Sokolis
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EXECUTIVE SUMMARY * MNI FED: Warsh: We'll Have A Good Debate In July: #41cc6323-fe58-4748-82c0-fb7981200591 * MNI FED: Warsh Re-Emphasizes Inflation-Fighting Priority, With Labor Markets Steady : #c5e3a1ca-c768-4723-ac57-967629445ca7 * MNI USTR ...

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