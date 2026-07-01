MNI ASIA MARKETS ANALYSIS: Fed Gov Warsh on Spin

Jul-01 20:14By: Bill Sokolis
APACUS TreasuriesFederal ReserveUS+ 1

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HIGHLIGHTS * Fed Chair Warsh unsurprisingly has nothing to say about upcoming policy decisions, "we're going to deliver price stability in the US, that's what this committee has signed up to do, and our objective is to do that." * United States ...

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