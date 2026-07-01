MNI ASIA MARKETS ANALYSIS: Fed Gov Warsh on Spin

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HIGHLIGHTS
* Fed Chair Warsh unsurprisingly has nothing to say about upcoming policy
decisions, "we're going to deliver price stability in the US, that's what
this committee has signed up to do, and our objective is to do that."
* United States ...
Latam Week Ahead - Peru Rates, Banxico Minutes, June CPI Data
MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 6 Jul
MNI INTERVIEW: BCB To Cut 25BP In August, Then Pause - Velho
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